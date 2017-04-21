Janet Fox

Janet Lynn Fox, 67, of Warrensburg, Missouri, formerly of Knob Noster, died Wednesday, April 19, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg with the Rev. Leo Roberson officiating.

Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #2513 and American Legion, Post #131.

There will be a private entombment at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville at a later date.

Janet was born Jan. 14, 1950 in Kodiak, Alaska, daughter of Chester David Clymer and Josephine Roberta (Reynolds) Clymer. She graduated from high school in Kodiak and shortly following, enlisted in the United States Air Force. Janet served for the next twelve years, specializing in canine handling and base security. She concluded her military career at Whiteman Air Force Base. Following her military career, she owned and operated Janet’s Alterations in Knob Noster for many years. Janet married Larry C. Fox on February 1, 2014 at Eureka, Springs, Arkansas. She loved doing cross stitch, knitting, crocheting and traveling with Larry in the couple’s motor home.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; stepson, Chris Fox and wife, Yolanda, of Knob Noster; son, Randy Friedhofen, of Lexington, Oklahoma; two sisters, Pam Pingree and husband, David, of Kodiak, Alaska, and Alice Addy and husband, Mike, of Oceano, California; three brothers, Chester Clymer, of Oregon, George Clymer, of Portland, Oregon, and Burl Clymer, of Page, Arizona; two step grandchildren, Robert Fox and Aiden Fox and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Holdren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her previous husband, Randy Zink; both parents; son, Michael and sister, Chlora Ellen.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Johnson County Cancer Foundation in care of the funeral home.