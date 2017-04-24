Ambrose answers questions on live Twitter chat

By TAYLOR ANDERSON

Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — To engage with UCM students and faculty, UCM President Chuck Ambrose took to Twitter Wednesday, April 19, to answer questions sent in using the hashtag #UCMChat.

This is the fifth year University Relations has put on the event, with it beginning in 2013. The chat gave students the opportunity to ask Ambrose questions on anything from his regular order at SPIN! Pizza and Jazzman’s, to university policies and regulations. Ambrose responded to 27 tweets over the course of an hour and a half.

Throughout the event, Ambrose incited students to participate by encouraging them to send in a selfie of where they were on campus and to discuss their favorite hands-on learning experiences at UCM. He also applauded the efforts of university groups, recognizing the CADD and Public Relations programs, as well as UCM Grounds and Facilities.

In addition to some of the more entertaining questions, Ambrose discussed important university topics. In his tweets, Ambrose said UCM is planning to limit tuition increases as well as continue tuition remission for children of UCM employees. Furthermore, he alluded to future plans for Deimer, Hudson and Yeater Halls, and the Phillips Cheatham house near the Crossing.

In his final tweet of the event, Ambrose thanked the University Relations staff for their dedication to the university and for putting on the event.

“When telling (UCM’s) story is more important than ever, grateful for the creativity/quality of our University Relations staff,” Ambrose tweeted. “Thanks for today!”