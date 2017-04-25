Fencing Club engages with students
By PAIGE ARCANO
Reporter
(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — The UCM Fencing Club, in conjunction with The Spotlight, presented a fencing demonstration April 19 at the Elliott Student Union mall.
PHOTO BY PAIGE ARCANO / REPORTER
Dominic Bass, senior design and drafting major, (left) and Taylor Harcourt, senior design and drafting major, (right) demonstrate an attack during En Garde, a fencing demonstration presented April 19 at the Elliott Student Union mall.
PHOTO BY PAIGE ARCANO / REPORTER
Harrison Mehlman, junior engineering technology major, (left) learns the basics of fencing from Taylor Harcourt, senior design and drafting major April 19 at En Garde in the Elliott Student Union mall. The UCM Fencing Club meets every Tuesday and Thursday in the Lovinger gym.
