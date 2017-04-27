Dollar tree to build distribution center in warrensburg

By CASSIE SLANA

Senior Writer

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — Dollar Tree is building its next distribution center in Warrensburg.

The project is expected to create 375 jobs over three years and investment around $110 million, according to a news release.

The distribution center, which will be Dollar Tree’s 23rd U.S. location, will be located in Brady Commerce Park on Highway 13 and NE 200 Road north of the Missouri Veterans Home. When completed, the distribution center will be 1.2 million square feet, according to a news release.

Bob Sasser, Dollar Tree chief executive officer, said in a press release that the company is proud to become a bigger part of the local community.

“We have been very impressed with the business-friendly approach that the State of Missouri, Johnson County, and the City of Warrensburg have provided,” Sasser said in the release. “The project demonstrates our commitment to western Missouri by creating hundreds of jobs in the region.”

J.M. Mullis, Inc., a professional project location consultant who acted as a liaison between Dollar Tree and the Johnson County Economic Development Corporation, chose Brady Commerce Park, a new industrial park in Warrensburg, as the location of the distribution center.

Tracy Brantner, JCEDC director, said Shamrock Business Park in Johnson County was first considered for the center, but the site was too square for the needed configuration.

Richard Lloyd, JCEDC president, said that through many studies of investment value, community was a deciding factor when choosing a location for the distribution center.

“(Dollar Tree) wanted to be in a community that they would want to be in 10 years from now,” Lloyd said.

UCM President Chuck Ambrose said Dollar Tree’s decision to build in Warrensburg is huge news for Johnson County and one of the reasons it was selected was UCM and the access it gives the company to part-time employees.

“Obviously that kind of job creation with our population is so significant I was very grateful that we were brought in to those conversations as they were recruiting,” Ambrose said. “Certainly a rising tide lifts every boat, so not only do we welcome Dollar Tree but the thing I got most excited about in talking with them during the process is how many part-time jobs it can afford our students.”

Brantner said building the facility in the new industrial park paves the way for an increase in economic development.

“After all of these years of planning and expense, Dollar Tree’s distribution center will be the catalyst for the development of the new park that will significantly change Warrensburg’s economic future,” Brantner said.

Bill Gabel, Johnson County presiding commissioner, said in a press release, that the joint efforts of all involved allowed Warrensburg to remain at the top of the list.

Construction on the distribution center is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2017 with it being fully operational by May 2018.

Lloyd said that while it may look like crews are just pushing around dirt, they are working to perfect the foundation for the 27-acre facility. He said once the foundation is complete, the community will begin to see tilt walls rise and roofing added.

A public hearing on May 8 at the Warrensburg Municipal Center is set to discuss incentives and development agreements, according to a press release.

Jacque Flanagan contributed to this report.