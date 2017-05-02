UCM creates new global security studies minor

By ALLYSON COOK

Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) – University of Central Missouri’s board of governors unanimously approved the addition a new minor in global security studies on Friday.

Gregory Streich, chair of the Department of Government, International Studies, and Languages, and Michael Makara, assistant professor, sent out surveys over the past few years to political science, criminal justice and history majors to determine if they would be interested in this minor.

“65 percent of those who responded to the surveys declared they would be interested or extremely interested in the minor,” Streich said.

Streich said he recently talked with alumni who work for and with the Department of Homeland Security who said they wish this minor would have been offered when they attended UCM. The global security studies minor will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the many factors that shape and create contemporary security concerns, according to university documents.

“Our goal ideally is that this minor will be seen by students in a variety of majors,” Streich said.

He said he had five students already waiting for the board’s action on creating the minor. Following the approval, the global security studies minor will be available to students this fall.