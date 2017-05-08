McClure Archives, Museum to participate in national program

(WARRENSBURG, Mo.) – The Arthur F. McClure Archives and University Museum at the University of Central Missouri was recently selected as one of 75 institutions nationwide to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation program.

The program is administered by the Foundation of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artist Works and assists museums in improving the care of their collections by providing support for a conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings, according to a news release.

A team of two preservation professionals will spend two days surveying the site and meeting with archives and museum staff before preparing a report that will identify preventive conservation priorities. The assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.

“The CAP assessment will provide the Archives and Museum staff with an opportunity to make key decisions about our collections,” said Amber R. Clifford-Napoleone, director of the archives and museum, in a written statement. “It is an important step in our continued service to the community and the care of our collections in perpetuity.”

The CAP program is administered by FAIC through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal grant-making agency that supports museums and libraries.

The McClure Archives and University Museum, located in Room 1470 of the university’s James C. Kirkpatrick Library, specializes in ethnographic and historic collections.

For more information, visit ucmo.edu/archmusm, or call 660-543-4649 to arrange group tours.