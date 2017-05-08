WMMC Auxiliary awards scholarships

The Western Missouri Medical Center Auxiliary Board recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to six students.

The WMMC Auxiliary sponsors the Health Care Career Scholarships each year for students who are pursuing or furthering their education in any health care field, according to a news release.

This year’s recipients are: Stephanie Culp, Nursing LPN/RN Bridge Program at State Fair Community College; Katy Cason, Bachelor of Science in health information administration at Stephens College; McKenna Meyer, 2017 graduate of Concordia High School attending University of Central Missouri for a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kristin Shaw, master’s in health care administration, Park University; and Joel Warden, doctorate of physical therapy at Saint Louis University.

Dr. Robert Semonisck, former chair of the WMMC Board of Trustees, also presented a $1,000 donation to the WMMC Auxiliary to present to Christopher Lichte, who is pursuing a doctorate of physical therapy at the University of Saint Mary. This brought the total awarded to $6,000.

Recipients are selected by the WMMC Auxiliary Scholarship Committee based on financial need, scholastic ability, work plans and a demonstrated interest in health care.

Donations to the scholarship fund may be made to the WMMC Auxiliary for the Health Care Career Scholarship Fund and sent to WMMC Auxiliary, 403 Burkarth Road, Warrensburg, Missouri, 64093.