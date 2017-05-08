A Warrensburg community news service of the Muleskinner at The University of Central Missouri

Warrensburg Schools Foundation announces scholarship winners

(WARRENSBURG, Mo.) – The Warrensburg Schools Foundation recently announced the recipients of two Foundation R-VI Teacher Scholarship recipients and the first R-VI Support Staff Scholarship recipient.

Two kindergarten teachers, Coleen Grone and Jayme Little, will each receive $1,000 to continue their work on graduate studies in education. Grone is working toward a master’s degree in special education and Little is pursuing an Elementary Math Specialist degree, according to a news release.

Majorie Iseri, a paraprofessional at Maple Grove Elementary School, will receive the first R-VI Support Staff Scholarship. The scholarship is offered as an incentive for district employees to earn an education degree or certification. Iseri is pursuing a certification to teach English language learners.

“This has always been my goal and I truly would like to help students who are English learners,” she said in a written statement.

The Warrensburg Schools Foundation Teacher Scholarships and Support Staff Scholarship are made possible through funds raised throughout the year, including the Major Saver campaign, the annual dinner and auction and private donations. The additional scholarships in 2017 were made possible by a donation from Frank Patterson, professor emeritus at the University of Central Missouri.

For more information, visit www.WarrensburgFoundation.org.

