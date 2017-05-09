Mules golf atop the leaderboard at NCAA Super Regional

(AXTELL, Neb.) – The Mules shot a school-record 16-under par 272 and sit in first place after the first of three rounds at the NCAA-II Midwest/Central Super Regional at Awarii Dunes Golf Club.

Three players, Shayne Allan , Travis Simmons and Alex Springer, are tied for third at five-under par after firing opening round 67s. Allan and Simmons each carded six birdies and one bogey in their rounds, while Springer may have had the most adventurous round of the day. After a double bogey, bogey start had him at three-over after two holes, Springer played the final 16 holes at eight-under par, including six straight birdies to close out the front nine at three-under.

Brett Windsor carded four birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in his round and he sits at one-under par for the tournament and tied for 31st. Cole Dillon had a birdie and three bogeys and is tied for 72nd at two-over par.

The Mules hold a nine-stroke lead over Grand Valley State, Ferris State and Saginaw Valley State, who are all seven-under par with six teams still on the course. Keenai Simpson of McKendree is the individual leader after setting a course record at nine-under par 63. He holds a three-shot lead over Bryce Thompson of Minnesota State and four shots over Allan, Simmons, Springer and three other players.

The Mules are scheduled to tee off Tuesday in the second round on the back nine.