Jennies golf in contention at NCAA Super Regional

(SIOUX FALLS, S.D.) – The Jennies golf team shot a team total of 31-over par on the par 71 course and sit in seventh place overall, just seven shots back of the leader in the NCAA Super Regional at Minnehaha Country Club.

After starting five-over on the first three holes, Olivia Sobaski rebounded to play even par the rest of the way en route to an opening round 76. She is five over par and tied for ninth individually to lead UCM. Taelyn Entriken was two strokes back of Sobaski in a tie for 18th place at seven-over par with a 78. Elizabeth Leath was a shot further back with a 79. She is tied for 23rd at eight-over par.

Kelly Welker shot an 11-over par 82 and is tied for 45th, while Jordan Rehkow is tied for 60th at 17-over par after an opening round 88.

Missouri Western leads the team race at 24-over par with a team total of 308. Arkansas Tech is one shot back of the Griffons at 25-over par as just eight shots separate the top nine teams. Anna Pool of Central Oklahoma and Savannah Stone of Concordia-St. Paul are the individual leaders after the first round at three-over par. Fourteen players are within two shots of the lead.

The Jennies are scheduled to tee off in Tuesday’s second round on the back nine.