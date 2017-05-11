Mules capture second straight NCAA regional golf championship

(AXTELL, Neb.) – The Mules Golf team captured its second straight NCAA Super Regional championship after shooting a seven-under par 281 on Wednesday to finish the 54-hole tournament at 33-under par, five shots ahead of second place Ferris State.

Shayne Allan paced the Mules with a ninth-place finish. He finished the tournament at nine-under par after a one-over 73 in Wednesday’s final round. Alex Springer was one shot back in a tie for 11th at eight-under par. He shot a two-under par 70 in the final round, which included an eagle on the 508-yard 14th hole.

Brett Windsor shot a one-under par 71 to finish the tournament at six-under par and tied for 20th. Cole Dillon had the low round of the day for the Mules, carding a five-under par 67. He had six birdies and one bogey on the day as he finished the championships at three-under par and tied for 37th. Travis Simmons finished in a tie for 66th at one-over par after a final round 74.

Keenai Sampson of McKendree was the individual champion, finishing at 17-under par.

The Mules now advance to the NCAA-II National Championships May 22-26 at the Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Florida.

Click here for the Final Results.