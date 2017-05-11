A Warrensburg community news service of the Muleskinner at The University of Central Missouri

Jennies finish eighth at golf NCAA Super Regional

(SIOUX FALLS, S.D.) – The Jennies golf team finished eighth after the final round at the NCAA Super Regional Wednesday afternoon at Minnehaha Country Club.

The Jennies shot a third round team total of 314, finishing 93 over par over the three-day span.

Olivia Sobaski was the top finisher for the Jennies in Wednesday’s final round. She finished at six-over par and carded 77 for the second straight day. She finished the tournament at 17 over par and tied for 11th. Elizabeth Leath also replicated her day-two performance, shooting a nine-over par 80 in round three and finished 26 over par for the tournament to place 31st.

Taelyn Entriken finished right behind Leath, finishing tied for 32nd. She shot a 14 over par 85 in the final round and finished the tournament at 27 over par. Kelly Welker shot an eight over par 85 for the day, finishing in a tie for 40th with a 30 over par for the tournament. Jordan Rehkow finished 64th at 43 over par and carded a seven-over-par 78 in the final round.

Arkansas Tech took home the team title, firing a team total of 295 in Wednesday’s final round. ATU finished the tournament 51 over par and held its eight-shot lead over second-place Augustana. The Vikings shot 63 over par en route to a second-place finish and fired a team total of 300 in round three. Henderson State shot 78 over par and had a team total of 301 in the final round to come back from seventh place to earn a third-place team finish.

Pia Nunbhakdi of ATU captured the individual championship, shooting a two-over-par 73 for the second day in a row. She finished the tournament three shots ahead of second at eight over par.

