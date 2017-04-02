Culp to be honored by the Kansas City Royals

John Culp, program development and retention coordinator for UCM Athletics, will be honored by the Kansas City Royals with the opportunity to join the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat program at the April 9 home game with the Minnesota Twins.

As a Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat honoree, Culp will be recognized during the pregame ceremony and enjoy the game from ‘Buck’s seat” behind home plate. Since 2007, the Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City have honored the legacy of the late Buck O’Neil by filling the Kansas City baseball legend’s reserved seat with a member of the community who embodies O’Neil’s vibrant spirit. O’Neil spent many days and nights supporting the Royals from behind home plate at Kauffman Stadium, both as a scout and a fan.

Culp was nominated for the honor in recognition of his efforts with his late wife, Sandy, to create awareness and promote legislation to combat eating disorders. A native of Johnson County, Mo., Culp is an alumnus of the University of Central Missouri. During a career in education and interscholastic athletics, he was a teacher, coach and administrator in the Warrensburg, Pleasant Hill, Harrisonville and Blue Springs School Districts.

He also has served on the Warrensburg City Council and in a variety of leadership roles with the Warrensburg United Methodist Church. He has served as an athletic counselor for the American Legion Missouri Boys State and as a member of the UCM Alumni Association Board of Directors.