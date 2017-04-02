John Culp, program development and retention coordinator for UCM Athletics, will be honored by the Kansas City Royals with the opportunity to join the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat program at the April 9 home game with the Minnesota Twins.
As a Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat honoree, Culp will be recognized during the pregame ceremony and enjoy the game from ‘Buck’s seat” behind home plate. Since 2007, the Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City have honored the legacy of the late Buck O’Neil by filling the Kansas City baseball legend’s reserved seat with a member of the community who embodies O’Neil’s vibrant spirit. O’Neil spent many days and nights supporting the Royals from behind home plate at Kauffman Stadium, both as a scout and a fan.
Culp was nominated for the honor in recognition of his efforts with his late wife, Sandy, to create awareness and promote legislation to combat eating disorders. A native of Johnson County, Mo., Culp is an alumnus of the University of Central Missouri. During a career in education and interscholastic athletics, he was a teacher, coach and administrator in the Warrensburg, Pleasant Hill, Harrisonville and Blue Springs School Districts.
He also has served on the Warrensburg City Council and in a variety of leadership roles with the Warrensburg United Methodist Church. He has served as an athletic counselor for the American Legion Missouri Boys State and as a member of the UCM Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Patrick McKenzie
April 2, 2017 at 8:53 pm
Congratulations Coach Culp!
Kathy Pullin
April 2, 2017 at 9:47 pm
Congratulations coach! So excited for you
Holly
April 2, 2017 at 11:31 pm
The date bist right. They’ll be in Houston on 4/9
Holly
April 2, 2017 at 11:34 pm
I feel stupid. This article is 4 years old
Allison Rowland Fasching
April 3, 2017 at 7:19 am
Well deserved! He was such great guy and an important part of my high school education. Congratulations Coach!
Diana Duvall
April 3, 2017 at 7:25 am
What an honor Coach to be recognized in this way. You certainly deserve it. I hope you’re enjoying your retirement as much as I am.
Take care my friend and I hope to see you soon,
Diana
Betty Beason
April 3, 2017 at 8:16 am
Congratulations, John.
Terry Sudhoff
April 3, 2017 at 9:39 am
Coach Culp, What an honor for you and very well deserved. Hope you are dong well and by reading your bio it appears very busy. Take care, Terry Sudhoff
Brian Holmgren
April 3, 2017 at 9:46 am
I can’t think of a more worthy person for this honor! Thanks for all the good you have done in the world and the many lives you have made such a positive impact on, Coach! Enjoy the game!
Laban
April 3, 2017 at 12:58 pm
Well deserved
Coach John Culp has touched many lives.
He was a blessing to me while I was a student athlete at UCM. He treats everyone like a family member without biase. Thank you.
Monda Reynolds
April 3, 2017 at 3:25 pm
Congratulations John! This is so deserved. What a great honor.
Jen
April 3, 2017 at 3:26 pm
You all realize this was in 2013?
David moores
April 4, 2017 at 11:45 am
Congratulations coach! It is a wonderful and well deserved honor.