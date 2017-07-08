Cynthia Gloria Clendenin

Cynthia Gloria Clendenin, 66, of Warrensburg, Missouri, died Monday, July 3, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Kurz officiating. Interment will follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nekko Dechiaro, Keyshawn Derritt, Jevon Savage, Christopher Cooper, Willie Crespo and Melvin Theroff. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyran Clendenin, Adonai Cooper, and Jevon Savage II. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.

She was born Nov. 20, 1950, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the daughter of Frank Hines and Elsie Lee Cooper Umstead.

On Dec. 26, 1971, she and Stanley Clendenin were united in marriage. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2013.

She worked at Unitog and the Missouri Veterans Home and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Warrensburg.

Cynthia is survived by four daughters, Kara Savage and husband, Jevon, of Warrensburg; Stephanie Clendenin of Russellville, Arkansas; Christina Clendenin-Cooper and husband, Christopher, of Warrensburg; and Kamala Clendenin-Stokes of Kingston, New York; her mother, Elsie Umstead and Earl Umstead; 12 grandchildren, Savannah, Austin, Daché, Keyshawn, Nekko, Emayah, Kyran, Memphis, Gabby, Adonai, Taliah and Jevon II; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Hines; her husband, Stanley Clendenin; and her grandparents, Jimmy and Rosella Cooper.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cynthia Clendenin Memorial Fund with checks made payable to Kara Savage and can be left in care of the funeral home.