Darrell Rand Dimmick

Darrell Rand Dimmick, 77, of Knob Noster, Missorui, died Thursday, June 29, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge 673 with Deacon Joe LeMay officiating.

Darrell was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Casper, Wyoming, the son of Lawrence Arthur and Inez Mildred Casebolt Dimmick.

On June 28, 2006, he and Mercedes Bajamunde were united in marriage in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Mercedes, of Knob Noster; four sons, Robert Couttie and fiancée, Jordan Martin, of Warrensburg; Donald Couttie, of Camp Pendleton, California; Darrell Rand Newman, and David Newman; four daughters, Franchesca Couttie and Anna Couttie, of Knob Noster; Dorothy Biring, and Darlene Burnett; a granddaughter, Miah Josephine Couttie, of Warrensburg; three step-granddaughters, Krissy Simon, Katie Wilson, and Kyla Pyle; two brothers, Neil A. Dimmick, of Golden Valley, Arizona; and Lloyd F. Gilbertson and wife, Sue, of Toledo, Ohio; two sisters, Barbara Anne Owenson, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Betty Jeanne Ingerling and husband, Larry, of Florissant, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepson, Carson Wilson, and a brother, Keith Dimmick, in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.