Dennis Allen Olmstead

Dennis Allen Olmstead, 68, died Tuesday, July 4, at his home in Chilhowee, Missouri.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home, a Celebration of Life will follow the service.

Dennis was born Oct. 12, 1948, in Waverly, Missouri, the son of Ovle E. Olmstead and Violet May McGuire Olmstead. Dennis lived in the Chilhowee area for the past 32 years. He worked as a chemical operator for an agriculture company for a number of years. Dennis was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a military policeman from 1968-1972 and was a member of the Chilhowee Baptist Church in Chilhowee. Dennis was also a very active member of the Missouri Trappers Association, serving as vice president for some time, He was also a member of the American Legion Post in Sugar Creek, Missouri.

He is survived by his mother, Violet Olmstead, of Rosenberg, Texas; ex-wife, Elizabeth Kay Wimer, of Belleville, Illinois; one son, Joshua Olmstead and wife, Wendy, of El Campo, Texas; one daughter, Sarah E. Olmstead, of Belleville, Illinois; two sisters, Pennie Olmstead of Rosenberg, Texas and Beverly Haight of Eagar, Arizona; and two grandchildren, Brandon and Justin Olmstead.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Ovle E. Olmstead

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Trappers Association.