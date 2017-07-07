Hazel Adams Potter

Hazel Adams Potter, 93, of Warrensburg, Missouri, formerly of Sedalia, died July 3.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Grover Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.

Potter was born to Earl and Alta McAllister in Willmathsville, Missouri, Oct. 9, 1923. Her parents and only brother, Teddy McAllister, preceded her in death.

She was married to Barney Adams on April 4, 1942, in Edina, Missouri. He preceded her in death Sept. 19, 1997. She was married to Bob Potter on March 27, 1999. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2011.

Hazel retired in 1989 as the assistant to Dr. J.R. Ewing, optometrist in Brookfield, Missouri. She was a member of Grover Park Baptist Church in Warrensburg. She was a loving and caring Christian person who will be missed by all who knew her and were touched by her loving nature.

She is survived by a daughter, Deanna K. Stewart and her husband, Ron, of Warrensburg; a grandson, Shawn Stewart, and his wife, Jenny; and two great-grandchildren, Ian, 9, and Kathryn (Katie), 4, Stewart of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Great Strides – Team KT and can be left in care of the funeral home.