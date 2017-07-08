Jacob Marion Anthes

Jacob Marion Anthes, 81, of Knob Noster, Missouri, formerly of the Columbus community, died Thursday, July 6, at his home.

Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Knob Noster with Pastor John-Michael Schweigert officiating. Interment will follow at Columbus Christian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Jacob was born March 12, 1936, in Coggon, Iowa, the son of Jacob M. and Opal G. Cole Anthes. He graduated from high school in Strawberry Point, Iowa. He served in the United States Air Force from January 1955 to November 1958. Jake was united in marriage to Flora Ann Mayhew on Oct. 17, 1959, in Saginaw, Michigan. Following his military service, Jake did several odd jobs prior to becoming an air traffic controller in Detroit, Michigan. The couple resided briefly in Chicago until moving to the Odessa area in 1968. During this time, Jake stopped being an air traffic controller to go to work for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The couple moved to the Columbus community in July 1971. In 1993, Jake retired from Transportation & Relocation Division of the Federal Aviation Administration. He sold the family farm in July 2016 and moved with his second wife, Judith McConnell, to Knob Noster where the couple was married on June 22, 2017.

He was an avid KU basketball fan and loved to travel. He was baptized at Faith Lutheran Church in Knob Noster on July 22, 2013. He was also a church elder. Jake considered his greatest accomplishment to be the raising of his seven children. It was often said he could talk to anybody from an executive to an Arkansas pig farmer.

Survivors include his wife, Judith; seven children, Christopher Anthes and wife, Barbara, of Gillette, Wyoming; Justin Anthes and wife, Kim, of Warrensburg; Gabrielle Rich and husband, Roger, of Overland Park, Kansas; Alisa McWilliams and husband, Robert, of Lenexa, Kansas; Damian Anthes of Holt, Michigan; Hilary Hamlin of Warrensburg; and Kendra Wilson of Holden, Missouri; five brothers, Alfred Anthes and wife, Dorothy; Frank Anthes and Paul Anthes, all of Strawberry Point, Iowa; Richard Anthes of Oelwein, Iowa; and Earl Anthes and wife, Cherie, of Forest City, Arkansas; 21 grandchildren, Courtney (Robert), Morgan (Nick), Haley (Damen), Heather (Steven), Evan (Sarah), Jared (Lauren), Fletcher, Gavin, Callie, Tiffanie, Caleb, Tristan (Haley), Myranda, Ethan, Dylan, Luke, Clayton (Bailey), Abby, Katie, Elle and Max; six great-grandchildren, Danielle, Lillie, Teagen, Isabel, Sofia and Waylon; 15 step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Flora, on Nov. 9, 2011.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Columbus Christian Church Cemetery Association.

