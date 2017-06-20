Jimmy Irvin ‘J.T.’ Lynde

Jimmy Irvin “J.T.” Lynde, 63, of Lecanto, Florida, formerly of Leeton, Missouri, died Jan. 2.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg with Pastor Cliff Dudley officiating.

Interment will follow at Mineral Creek Cemetery in Leeton.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Jim was born on June 20, 1951, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Irene and Irvin Lynde of Leeton. Jim was the youngest of four children.

Jim moved from Missouri to Indiana in 1972. He worked for a transportation company, delivering various types of vehicles throughout the United States. Jim and a friend later started a trucking company that delivered various commodities nationwide. He retired in 2003 and moved to Beverly Hills, Florida, after living in South Bend, Indiana, for 26 years. After selling the company, Jim enjoyed remodeling houses and purchasing automobiles at auctions for resale. He enjoyed many hobbies, including collecting automobiles, attending car shows, remodeling houses, and he enjoyed the challenge of repairing things for friends and family, golfing and spending time with his many dear friends. Jim was a member of Seven Rivers Golf and Country Club and Crystal River Moose Lodge. He was Baptist by faith.

Jim is survived by a sister, Judy Baker, of Lecanto, Florida; and brother, Billy Lynde, of Leeton; three nieces, Kimberly Snyder, El Sobrante, California; Kelley Nowlan, Aurora, Colorado; and Kristin Baker, Boulder, Colorado; and three nephews, Kent Lynde, Mason, Ohio; William Lynde, Lincoln, Missouri; and Robert Lynde, Leeton; in addition to many relatives.

His brother, Bob R. Lynde, of Aurora, Colorado, and his parents preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Citrus County, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461, or donor’s choice and can be left in care of the funeral home.