Melissa Sue Nugent

Melissa Sue Nugent, 39, of Warrensburg, Missouri, died Wednesday, June 28, surrounded by her family at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Kurz officiating. Melissa’s family and friends of family are welcome to attend.

Melissa was born Dec. 4, 1977, in Billings, Montana, the daughter of Kendall Nugent and Michelle Mattingly. In her early childhood, she loved playing outdoors. She loved to put on her Wonder Woman underwear in Utah and run around the cul-de-sac saving the world. That mentality stayed with her throughout her life. As a teenager, Melissa adored family more than anything. As her younger siblings grew, she led them in family activities, such as building snow tunnels and forts during the Maine winters, family runs and karate lessons in Florida, and summers in the sun by the pool with her family in Missouri. As a young adult, Melissa continued to show her love of family with heartfelt gestures and kindness. Even when Melissa moved out of the family home and bought her own house, she turned that ordinary house into a welcoming home to family and friends. All throughout Melissa’s life, she demonstrated dedication and independence. These traits blossomed in her young adult life and gave her the strength to get through a life-changing accident in her early 20s. Melissa developed a desire to help and care for others that influenced her career choices in customer service, leadership and human resources.

Melissa’s radiant smile and beautiful presence would leave a lasting impression for all those around her. She genuinely cared and loved all things in life including her friends, family and her beloved furbaby, Warren, whom she commonly referred to as her “best buddy.” Her strength and independence empowered her to overcome life’s challenges and inspired others to do the same. She would freely remind others of their own strengths and how to use those to overcome obstacles.

Melissa is survived by her father, Kendall, and stepmother, Pamela Nugent, of Warrensburg; three brothers, Kendall Nugent Jr. and wife, Eunice, of LeMoore, California; Blake DeBray and wife, Sarah, of Lee’s Summit; and Mike Nugent of Warrensburg; a sister, Robyn DeBray and wife, Janelle, of Berthoud, Colorado; and three uncles, Mike Nugent and wife, Dixie, of Corvalis, Montana; Terry Nugent and wife, Jody, of Fairfield, Montana; and Mark Nugent and wife, Thuy, of Torrance, California.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Michelle Mattingly, and her grandparents, Louis and Beatrice Nugent.

Memorial contributions are suggested to West-Central Independent Living Solutions and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home or left at www.w-ils.org/help/donate.