Sharon E. Hoskins

Sharon E. Hoskins, 71, of Warrensburg, Missouri, died Tuesday, July 11, at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg.

Per Sharon’s wishes, there will be a private entombment at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.

Sharon E. Hoskins

She leaves behind her husband, Tom; son, Jeffrey Finnie, of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Jill Hoskins; and grandsons, Nicholas, Hunter and Logan, all of Warrensburg; sister, Ruth Ballweg, of Marshall, Wisconsin; sister, Norma and husband, Jim Ballweg, of Madison,Wisconsin; brother, Brian Lankford and wife, Denise, of Bismarck, North Dakota; brother-in-law, Pat Hoskins and wife, Anne, of Shawnee, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lone Lankford, and infant sister, Glenda Rae.

Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.

Posted by on July 12, 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *