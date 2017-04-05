Social Justice Week returns to UCM

By JACQUE FLANAGAN

Design Editor

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — The theme of this year’s Politics and Social Justice Week is “unheard voices,” to give the voice to the marginalized or ignored.

Presentations, panel discussions and film showings in support of Politics and Social Justice Week are scheduled throughout the week of April 3-7. The week will end with the annual Show Me Justice Film Festival April 6-7 in Hendricks Hall.

Tayia Gibson, vice president of Students for Political Action, said in an email that Andrea Pino and Annie Clark will give the keynote address at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the Elliott Student Union, Room 240. The speech will focus on combating sexual violence on college campuses.

In conjunction with their presentation there will be multiple showings of “The Hunting Ground,” a documentary centered on the stories of sexual assault victims and their struggles for justice. Two of the victims highlighted include Pino and Clark, who employed Title IX after their cases were mishandled by their respective collegiate institutions, according to the email.

For more information about Politics and Social Justice Week, visit www.facebook.com/PSJWevents.