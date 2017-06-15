UCM president to lead Missouri Council on Public Higher

(WARRENSBURG, Mo.) – UCM President Chuck Ambrose recently began a two-year term as chair of the Missouri Council on Public Higher Education, making him the first UCM president to hold this position.

“Dr. Ambrose is a very innovative thinker and very collaborative spirit. He has leadership qualities that will serve COPHE well,” said Paul Wagner, executive director of COPHE, in a written statement. “We’re all looking forward to him being our chair.”

COPHE is a nonprofit organization that includes members such as presidents and chancellors at Missouri’s 13 public four-year universities, as well as the president of the University of Missouri system, according to a news release.

The organization’s primary mission is to support and advance the mission of the state-supported universities.

Wagner said COPHE represents the interests of Missouri’s public universities in a variety of forms, including reaching out to the General Assembly, the state’s governor, the general public and other entities on matters related to higher education.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as COPHE’s chair,” Ambrose said. “Our member institutions face similar issues, with the greatest challenge being ‘How can we best serve our students?’ We must work together to build consensus and ensure our voice is heard in the General Assembly and among others who can make a difference

in higher education. I look forward to seeking out opportunities together.”

Ambrose became UCM’s 15th president on Aug. 1, 2010.