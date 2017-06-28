Wall That Heals arrives in Warrensburg
A line of sheriff’s department officials from Jackson County, Mo., and Johnson County, Mo., along with the Lee’s Summit Motorcycle Police Squadron, the Warrensburg Police Department, UCM Police, and American Legion and Patriot Guard motorcycle riders escort the Wall That Heals into Warrensburg along U.S. 50 Wednesday. The UCM McClure Archives and University Museum will host The Wall That Heals, a mobile half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, in Washington, D.C., from June 29-July 2 on the lawn along the west side of the James C. Kirkpatrick Library. The exhibit is a program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the founders of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The exhibit includes a mobile Education Center and features photos of service members whose names are on The Wall, a timeline of the Vietnam era, and letters and memorabilia left at The Wall in D.C. The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours a day during its stay in Warrensburg.
Members of the escort team for The Wall That Heals gather for photos Wednesday in front of the transport truck on the west side of the James C. Kirkpatrick Library.
